So you can send photos with cartoon filter by WhatsApp

The main function of WhatsApp is to provide instant messaging services, that is clear to us, however, its more than two billion users around the world have been asking for an animated filters function when activating their camera, something similar to what Instagram can do. This is not yet possible in the application and the company does not even consider it, but in this note we will teach you a trick to send your photos in animated mode.

It is an additional application that is available for both cell phones with Android and iOS (iPhone) operating systems. You just have to download from Google Play or the App Store, Voila Al Artist, an APK that allows us to take a picture or choose a photo of a celebrity to turn it into a cartoon.

In addition, Voila al Artist will show us a grid with a maximum of 3 animated images to choose from when we take a photograph or selfie. It is important to clarify that with these images you can decorate your profile photo of WhatsApp, share it in your stories and send them to your contacts.

HOW TO CREATE YOUR ANIMATED PHOTOS

When we download the aforementioned application, it will immediately ask us for permissions to access the camera and photo gallery of our cell phone, it is necessary to highlight this part. Knowing this important information, follow the steps: Open Voila Al Artist and choose any of the filters: 3D Cartoon, 2D Cartoon, Caricature or Renaissance by pressing the orange arrow on the right side. In this part we will have to choose between taking a photo with the “Camera” option or animate the image of a celebrity with the “Celebrities” option. Now the camera will open and an oval will appear in the middle where we have to fit our face to take the photo. Then we press “Use” and wait for the application to load to show us the filters.

Now we will see the grid with the 3 animated photos (Photo: Mag)

We choose any of the 3 photos with the filters that we find at the bottom of the grid.

In the upper right part we will see the icon of an arrow, we press it.

Finally, we choose which network we want to send it to, it can be WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Gmail, or just save it.

Ads will appear as you use the application. There is a premium version where you will have to pay to use the application without being shown advertising.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected]. You can also make the same request from your iPhone.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill in the form using this link. There you simply have to put your phone number, in addition to the code of your region, and then write your message after identifying yourself.