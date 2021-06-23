So you can schedule messages in Telegram to be sent at the date and time you want

Telegram It is the second most used instant messaging application worldwide, currently it has more than 500 million users who prefer it over the leader WhatsApp; Well, this makes sense because most consider it a much more complete application with functions that its main competitor does not yet have. One of these tools is to schedule messages at a specific time and date.

This is the “Schedule Message” tool, what does it consist of? Simple, in configuring a message so that it arrives at a certain date and time. It is important to clarify that the function is available both on mobiles with the Android and iPhone iOS operating systems, the best of all is that you will not have to download any additional app from Google Play or the App Store.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A MESSAGE

To make it happen, follow these steps in the same application:

Login to Telegram and choose the conversation or chat you want.

and choose the conversation or chat you want. Write the message and press the send button for a few seconds.

A mini window will open with two options “Schedule message” and “Send without sound”.

We press the first one and the date and time we want to send it will appear.

We can send it from the current date onwards regardless of the day, time or year.

Now, we just press “Send today at …” and that’s it.

Route to schedule messages (Photo: Mag / Telegram)

It is important to note that there is also a function so that the message is sent only when the user is online.

To achieve this, before sending the message with the scheduled date, we press the three dots in the upper right part of the same window “Schedule message”.

We choose the only option that comes out “Send when… is online”.

Ready, our message has been programmed successfully. To be able to see all the messages scheduled in a conversation, we just have to click on the calendar icon, which is in the part where we write the messages.

When we enter, a new window will open as if we were talking to that contact for the first time, if we want to delete them, we just click on the messages and in the upper right we select the trash can icon.

If you have a problem with Telegram notifications, enter here and follow all the solutions that the application recommends for both mobiles with Android and iOS operating systems. In case these alternatives do not work, enter the guide on troubleshooting problems with Telegram notifications.