So you can return to the classic Windows 10 Start menu if you do not like the one that opens Windows 11

Windows 11 is making the news these hours thanks to the leaked build that can be easily found by browsing Google. With a weight of 4.5 GB there are quite a few Windows users who have already tried it and if this is your case and you do not like some aesthetic changes, this is the method to reverse them.

One of the most striking is the one that affects the Start menu, now more like a tablet. A renewed design with rounded corners in which the Live Tiles, of which so much has been talked about, have disappeared and now have transparent backgrounds. And if you don’t want to know anything about this redesign, this is what you have to do.

Back to the classic Start menu

This is the modern menu

And for those who long for the classic Start menu, there is a solution. Since Windows Latest have discovered in the leaked build of Windows 11 references to a function called “Classic Start Menu”.

This option allows, if enabled, restore classic Live Tiles and return to the Start menu appearance as we know it until now. To do this, it is necessary to access the Registry Editor and follow these steps:

Open Regedit (Registry Editor) via the search box.

Locate the path “HKEY_CURRENT_USER Software Microsoft Windows CurrentVersion Explorer Advanced “

Open the “Advanced” folder.

Create a new “DWord” and name it “Start_ShowClassicMode”

With a double click on the DWord entry, its value is changed to 1.

Restart Windows Explorer with Task Manager.

For now this function is not available in the filtered build, so it is necessary to access the Registry Editor and make the changes manually. It is likely that this absence is due to the fact that it is a development version and that in a later version, it appears as a function accessible to all.

