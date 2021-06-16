So you can delete all the calls registered in your WhatsApp history

WhatsApp It is not only an application that provides instant messaging services, we can also use it to make or receive free calls with only an internet connection; however, when this happens, all communications are automatically registered in the application. This time we are going to teach you a trick to delete the entire call log or those you consider.

If you do not want anyone to find out with whom you communicate through calls from WhatsApp, this trick will be the solution to your problem, since it works for both the Android operating system and the iPhone iOS. In addition, there is no need to install additional applications that you download from Google Play or the App Store.

HOW TO ERASE THE ENTIRE CALL LOG

Login to WhatsApp and go to the “Calls” window.

and go to the “Calls” window. All the calls you have received or made will appear here.

Now, we press the three points that are in the upper right corner of the application.

They will show us two options and click on “Delete call log”. Then, we will get a notice that says: “Do you want to delete the entire call log?” we choose “ok”.

Ready, our call history will be clean and no one will know who you have been communicating with.

Rut to delete all WhatsApp calls (Photo: Mag / WhatsApp)

HOW TO DELETE SELECTED CALLS

Login to WhatsApp and go to the “Calls” section.

and go to the “Calls” section. Press and hold the call (s) you want to delete.

Press the trash can or trash can icon that will be located in the upper right corner.

