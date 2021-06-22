So you can deactivate the number of interactions in your Facebook and Instagram posts

The almost 4 billion users it has Facebook and Instagram will now be able to hide the amount of interactions such as: “I like”, “I love it”, “I care”, “It amuses me”, “It amazes me”, “It saddens me” and “It makes me angry”, this in any publication that we make or see through the aforementioned social networks. In the next note we will show you the steps to activate or deactivate the tool whenever you want.

“(…) they will have the option to hide ‘Like’ counts on their own posts, so that others can’t see how many ‘Likes’ their posts get. This way (users) will be able to focus more on the photos and videos that are shared, instead of the amount of interactions that the publications receive ”, he specified Facebook through a statement.

As indicated by Facebook in its statement, the idea is that people focus more on photos than on the number of interactions. It is important to clarify that the icons of the interactions will not be the ones that will be hidden, but the count, the number or the amount of interactions that we receive from our contacts. As can be seen in the following image that we will attach.

This will hide the counts of the interactions (Photo: Mag)

HIDE NUMBER OF INTERACTIONS ON FACEBOOK

When you have Facebook updated, go to “Settings & Privacy”

updated, go to “Settings & Privacy” Then, go to “Settings (Settings).

In this part, depending on your mobile device, you will have to search for “Reaction Preferences” or “Reaction Counts”.

A new window will open with two options, the first one “In other people’s posts” is to avoid seeing the total number of interactions that other people share in the news section.

The second option is “In your publications”, it is so that others do not see the total number of reactions in the publications that we publish in the news sections.

For both cases, the reactions in Marketplace, Reels and Groups of Facebook The number of interactions will still appear even if we have activated both boxes.

Route to get to reaction preference (Photo: Mag)

HIDE NUMBER OF INTERACTIONS IN INSTAGRAM

We update Instagram and go to “Settings”.

Then, click on “Publications”. If we can’t find them, we write the word in the search bar at the top.

Activate the option “Hide Like Counts” (Hide Like Counts).

This option is to hide the counts in the publications that we see in the news section.

If you want to turn off engagement counting for your own posts, go to a photo of yourself or video.

Press the three vertical dots that are in the upper right corner and press the option “Hide Like Count”.