So you can change the design of WhatsApp without installing programs

WhatsApp It has become the messaging app that updates from time to time. Even, during the week, it has added new options such as the possibility of modifying the speed of your audio notes and even activating messages that self-destruct in a week if they are not seen by your contacts.

Although there is still WhatsApp change aesthetically, there are various details that you should take into consideration, especially if you want to give a touch of creativity to your conversations.

That is why today we will give you a trick to be able to change the design of your chats and thus be able to have a new platform where you can exchange texts, photos, videos, GIFs, stickers and other multimedia content.

The trick of WhatsApp It is quite simple and it is only necessary that you have the updated app, then you must use all the steps that we will leave you below in order to have an alternative to improve your chats.

HOW TO CHANGE THE DESIGN OF WHATSAPP

These steps can be done both on your cell phone with Android or iPhone (iOS) operating system. Always remember to check that you have the latest version of WhatsApp :

The first thing to do is enter WhatsApp.

Later go to your chats.

There ‘press the three dots in the upper corner of the conversation.

You will notice in that section the possibility of changing the wallpaper.

You also have the possibility to change the fonts or letters of WhatsApp. (Photo: Google Play)

Click on it and you can activate adding the one found on your reel or have the option to choose a predetermined one.

You can also make use of the change of letters using the Font application.

That way any font will be sent to your friend without the need to copy or paste the text.

In order to access Fonts you can do it using iOS Store or Google play .

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected]