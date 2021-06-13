So you can change the background of your video calls with the Samsung Galaxy S21

You have a Samsung Galaxy S21 ? Then you must try this trick. Video calls are already part of our lives, they have even become a main tool in schools and universities, boosting productivity and being the bridge between information and learning.

Some video conferencing applications offer virtual backgrounds to help users stay focused. However, this is commonly provided only to PCs, so today Samsung has incorporated into the new devices of the Galaxy S21 series, thanks to Artificial Intelligence, its camera and special software, the possibility of including customizable backgrounds in your video calls in seconds.

Best of all, you don’t have to download a complementary app, just go to the terminal settings to activate it.

The Galaxy S21 It offers a virtual background function without having to download third-party applications, as it is powered by the Samsung Camera, which distinguishes between the person and the background. According to the brand at the moment it is only found in Google Duo, Cisco Webex and Knox.

HOW TO CHANGE THE BACKGROUND OF A VIDEO CALL ON THE SAMSUNG GALAXY S21

Now you can enjoy this technology which distinguishes people from their environment during a video call, incorporating a deep learning model powered by AI (Artificial Intelligence) for maximum precision, without excessively consuming the device’s power.

All you have to do is go to Settings.

There select the different types of background, be it Blur (blurred).

This way you can blur the background of a video call or change it using your Samsung Galaxy S21. (Photo: Samsung)

You can also change it for a uniform and basic color or an image that you already have on your device.

The ease of placing a wallpaper will make you better focus on the person who is speaking, obtain a productive meeting or call focused on the information you are exchanging.

Although at the moment it is not possible to use it in apps like WhatsApp, Samsung indicates that it is working on it so that you can add new ways of interacting with your friends from any communication platform.