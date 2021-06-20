So you can add and recommend sites on Petal Maps, Huawei’s Google Maps

Are you already using Petal Maps ? Huawei has developed its own map replacing Google Maps, in which you can view a variety of interesting places to visit or go to eat. However, the application, through a statement, has shared that it is looking for users who want to contribute to improving the app.

That is why, in the region, the Chinese company has decided to launch “My neighborhood, my food”, a campaign that seeks to support the gastronomy of Latin America with the support of the community of Petal Maps and offering prizes in weekly rewards.

This competition is open to users from Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Costa Rica and Argentina. The 5 participants who have made the most contributions for each country will win the weekly bags that will be added to the account of each of the winners in Huawei Points, converted to their local currency.

How can you contribute? What to do? Well, here we leave you all the steps to be able to add more places to Petal Maps from Huawei in a simple and simple way.

It should be noted that Petal Maps can be installed from any cell phone other than Huawei, for example it is in Google play and in Huawei Store .

HOW TO ADD PLACES TO THE HUAWEI PETAL MAPS

When you download the app you must link your Huawei ID account and voila, anyone can share the points of interest that they deem appropriate by following these steps:

Long click on the point on the map

Click on “Add new place”

How to add new places to Petal Maps, the new Huawei map. (Photo: Huawei)

Fill in the available fields (Name, Category, Telephone, Website, Hours of operation)

Each approved record scores several points. The more information added to the registered place, the more points will be obtained. For example, site information along with business information adds up to a certain number of points, but if original images are added as well, the value of the record goes up considerably; The same happens if reviews and comments are also added.