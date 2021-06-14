So you can activate the new chat and chat rooms in Gmail

Gmail is the world’s leading application that millions of users prefer to send their emails such as: text messages, photos, videos, Word documents, Excel, PDF, etc. One of the latest news of this platform belonging to Google, is that the professional tools of Workspace have been included. What does it mean? that now in Gmail we will find the new “Chat” and the “Chat rooms” or “Spaces”.

Recently Gmail included within its application Google Meet, a software that provides video telephony services, now, through Workspace (ex G-suite), we will be able to chat and create meeting rooms with anyone who has a registered Google account. Previously, this service was only for professional accounts, today those gaps no longer exist.

When we enter Gmail from our mobile we will find two new tabs at the bottom, these are: “Chat” and “Rooms” What are the advantages of these tools? Simple, it brings together several functions in the same platform, it is also very useful for the workplace since we will communicate from Gmail with work teams to exchange ideas through individual or group conversations.

This is how the chat of Gmail (Hangouts), which by the way is very limited and directional, will be left out with these new tools. To use them you just have to enter the Gmail app from your Android smartphone or iPhone iOS. In case you can’t find them, follow these steps:

We press the three horizontal stripes that are in the upper left part of the application.

A new window will open and we have to click on “Settings”, it is with the icon of a cogwheel (gear).

Now, we find and mark the box that says “Show Chat and Rooms tabs”.

Done, at the bottom of Gmail The functions “Mail”, “Chat”, “Rooms” and “Meeting” will appear.

Follow this path to activate the tools (Photo: Mag / Gmail)

It is important to clarify that when you activate the spaces or chat rooms you will also activate the three types of chat status, which are: “Automatic”, “Do not interrupt” and “Set as absent”. You can find these by sliding the three horizontal stripes located in the upper left part of Gmail, to know more details of the types of status click here.

Finally, in case you don’t feel comfortable with this new presentation of Gmail or you consider that it takes up too much space on your screen, follow the same route that we have just shown you and uncheck the box “Show Chat and Rooms tabs” so that they disappear.