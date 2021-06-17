So you can activate the “hidden mode” of WhatsApp and see the status of your friends without leaving a trace

Are you one of the people who uses WhatsApp ? Did you know this trick? Anyone in the world can use it just by having a registered cell phone number, as well as start chatting with all your contacts saved on your phone. But not only that, in the app it is also possible to activate the “hidden mode” that has been tested by few users. What is it about?

If you are one of the people who looks at the statuses of your friends from WhatsApp You may have noticed that when you observe them you leave a trace. The other person knows exactly who saw their photos or videos posted on the Status.

Well now with him “Stealth mode” that will be impossible to know. The only bad thing is that you will have to sacrifice certain functions that are very particular in the fast messaging app, for example, you will no longer be able to know who read your message with the double blue check.

If you want to see the statuses of WhatsApp Without the other person knowing, then here we leave you all the steps so that you can do it right now and thus always go incognito in the application.

HOW TO ACTIVATE THE HIDDEN MODE OF WHATSAPP

The trick can be done from any smartphone of any brand, be it Android or iOS device. Here are the steps:

The first thing is to enter WhatsApp.

Then enter Privacy from the Settings section.

There you must click on “Reading confirmation”.

In this way you can activate the “hidden mode” in WhatsApp. (Photo: MAG)