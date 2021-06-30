smartmi arrives in spain: new appliances from the xiaomi ecosystem

Xiaomi continues to bring new products to Spain, and the company today announced the global launch of some of its most popular home products in China. Smartmi It is not a Xiaomi company, rather it is a company that is integrated within the Xiaomi product ecosystem, although it has also manufactured some products for Mijia in the past.

Smartmi thus focuses on smart appliances who take care of health within the Xiaomi ecosystem. The company already has an official website in Spain (mismartmi.es), and will launch its new products there.

Smartmi launches five products in Spain

The brand arrives at the moment with five products for the home: two air purifiers, a humidifier, and two standing fans. Unfortunately, the company has not published the prices, but we can get an idea of ​​what they will be because on the international website they do appear in dollars:

Smartmi Evaporative Humidifier 2 : $ 109.99

: $ 109.99 Smartmi Standing Fan 3 : $ 139.99

: $ 139.99 Smartmi Standing Fan 2S : $ 129.99

: $ 129.99 Smartmi Air Purifier P1 : $ 179.99 (replacement filter for $ 39.99)

: $ 179.99 (replacement filter for $ 39.99) Smartmi Air Purifier: $ 219.99

The products will be available in Spain throughout this summer. Smartmi will be distributed in Spain and Portugal via Spc, a technology company with more than 30 years of experience, and will also take care of the after-sales warranty service. All products are CE certified and have all the safety, health and environmental protection requirements required by the European Union.

What products could come later?

Smartmi has a wide catalog of gadgets. The company has stated that, in addition to the five announced, they will expand the catalog in Spain in the coming months. The company sells a multitude of products in China, such as Smart heaters, toilet seats, and even air conditioners and heat pumps.

Thus, we see that the company focuses on devices that improve health through temperature, humidity or cleaning. They even have a wall mounted air purifier that can clean all the impurities in the air in a totally silent way. They also sell masks, hair dryers, toothbrushes, robot vacuum cleaners, or scales.

The advantage that all these devices have is that they are smart with WiFi connectivity, thanks to which we can control them with the mobile, synchronize them with other devices, or even control them by voice with the voice assistants in our house.