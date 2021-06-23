Skype does not come pre-installed in the leaked version of Windows 11 and the Meet Now function disappears: maybe Teams will be its replacement

Tomorrow should be the day that Windows 11 is announced or that is at least what we all hope. With a leaked build and Microsoft claims packaging the leak, our fellow Genbeta have already been able to install it. A compilation in which apparently no trace of skype or function Meet Now.

To speak of Skype is to make it of a classic Microsoft tool to facilitate communication between users. An application that has seen how other alternatives have ended up gaining in popularity, options among which is Teams, another Microsoft development that it could end up taking up the space that Skype leaves in Windows 11.

Teams on Skype?

As reported in Windows Latest, the version that has come to light of Windows 11 does not come with the Skype app pre-installed. And although this app can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store without problem, it is still a striking sign.

The truth is that this version of Windows 11 that we know looks a lot like Windows 10 and in fact it may end up offering differences with the one that is presented tomorrow. This does not mean that this absence is not at least curious.

Microsoft has been betting on Skype for years And even in 2020 we saw the launch of the Meet Now feature, a shortcut on the taskbar that allows you to create and attend Skype video calls right from your desktop.

No sign of Meet Now

And in the leaked version there is no trace of Meet Now either, which added to the absence of Skype suggests that maybe in Microsoft they end up opting for Teams as an application to make calls and video calls.

The signs suggest that Teams may be the heir to Skype and Windows 11 would even have a kind of direct access to a function similar to “Meet Now” but associated with Teams. A function that would be called “Meet & Chat” and that it would make it easier for users to access their Teams conversations and online meetings.

For now it is not clear what Windows 11 can bring us. A version that, everything points to will follow the rhythm of two annual updates and that should arrive in test form in the summer to have a general launch at the end of the year.

Via | Windows Latest