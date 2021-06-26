Sinn Fein could have ‘real chance’ as Lynn Boylan runs in Dublin Bay South by-election

They’re riding high in the polls as Ireland’s most popular political party.

Now Sinn Fein has a chance to prove its mettle in a hotly-contested by-election on July 8.

If the party can take Dublin Bay South, it’ll be the biggest sign that their path to government is unstoppable. It’s known as one of the most affluent constituencies in the country and a Fine Gael stronghold.

If they can make it there, they’ll make it anywhere. But can candidate Lynn Boylan do it?

The residents of Rathmines Avenue flats hope so. They might as well have rolled out the red carpet to welcome her as she paid a visit to the complex on Thursday afternoon.

Instead, one of the residents had a green and gold tricolour draped from one of the flat’s windows and people in the top floors called out to Lynn as she chatted to families on the ground.

Boylan – a former MEP and now a senator – reports this campaign trail is all about one issue: housing. Dublin Bay South has plenty of rich people – but many here are struggling too.

She said: “This is the first real opportunity to get out among people post-Covid and what are the issues? It’s all housing, it’s just housing that’s coming up.”

Key to Dublin Bay South is its private renters who make up the biggest group of households there. This is the demographic really getting shafted, paying more than €2,000 a month in rent. A recent poll showed voters trust SF to solve housing more than any other party.

Boylan said: “Overall, renters make up half the households here – 24,000 out of a constituency of 48,000.”

The spectre of the seven-year housing crisis hangs over this particular election.

It is being held to replace the former housing minister Eoghan Murphy who has left politics, and the country.

Asked if she was feeling confident, Boylan said: “It’s a David and Goliath battle, there are parts of the constituency that are solid blue. I feel there is a real chance but we have to get out the vote. The response is great and the transfers will be key.”

She headed out on the trail with sitting Sinn Fein TD Chris Andrews. Elsewhere, her party colleagues were knock-ing on doors – popular figures such as Louise O’Reilly, Pearse Doherty, Mary Lou McDonald and her partner, SF housing spokesman Eoin O Broin.

Andrews said: “It will be huge if we get a second seat here. This isn’t a stronghold for Sinn Fein.

“The fact we are contenders is significant in itself. We are being talked about as real contenders in a constituency that was a Fine Gael heartland.”

Not even Paddy Power can call it – with bookies’ odds deeming it a three-horse race between Boylan, FG’s James Geoghegan and Labour’s Ivana Bacik. Residents in Rathmines Avenue flats point out it is a constituency divided by wealth.

They say those on the sharp end of it will vote Boylan number one. People like Edel Hallion, who is in an overcrowded flat with her four children, aged 22, 17 and seven-year-old twins.









She said: “Everyone in here votes Sinn Fein. There are 72 flats in here, with double families in a lot of them, people living with their mothers, with their own kids too.

“The divide between the rich and the poor is getting worse. Literally over that wall is a different world to what we’re living in.”

The flats are one of the complexes run by Dublin City Council that have become run-down and neglected in recent years – some believe in a deliberate tactic to force the working class out.

The residents showed Boylan some of the more shameful examples, such as the empty concrete space that was a playground 20 years ago and the overgrown green at the back.

Another asked: “Do you think we have a hope?”

The Sinn Fein candidate answered: “We’ll keep trying, keep pushing. We’ll put them under pressure.”

