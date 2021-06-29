Sick dog abandoned outside Dublin animal shelter still looking for forever home

A sick rottweiler abandoned outside an animal shelter just days before Christmas still hasn’t found her forever home.

Beau, a seven-year-old female, was left at Dogs Trust’s rehoming centre in Finglas in Dublin more than six months ago.

The group released CCTV footage showing two people walking up to the gates with the dog on a lead.

They were seen putting the lead over a metal post before leaving the dog behind at the shelter.

Upon veterinary examination, it was discovered that Beau had a severe ear infection that left her in enormous discomfort and caused her head to tilt.









She also needed surgeries to remove several tumours. Beau has since recovered and been enjoying life with her foster family.

She is now ready to move to her forever home. Given the number of complicated veterinary issues she has, Beau will need a very special home with people who are willing and financially able to care for her into her old age.

Niamh Curran-Kelly, veterinary and welfare manager at Dogs Trust Ireland, said: "Beau is doing really well, none of the conditions she has are active at the moment and she is currently not on any medication.







“However, she may develop lumps in the future and if she does, they will need prompt veterinary intervention. She also has pancreatitis, which will need management with a very specific diet.”

Beau is an affectionate dog who enjoys snoozing on the sofa. She would do best in an adult-only home where she is the only pet so she can enjoy all the love and attention.

She also needs a home with a securely enclosed garden.

Despite her past, Beau has a lot of love to give to the right family.

If you have room in your heart and home for Beau, please contact Dogs Trust on 01 879 1000.