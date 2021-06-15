Shell reconsiders its US operations due to lack of room for maneuver

Ben van Beurden has to think about things that he really wouldn’t want to think about. The CEO of Royal Dutch Shell could sell the oil extraction activities that the Anglo-Dutch oil company owns in Texas. It is the first sign of a major rethinking that has been pending since last month.

Until then, Shell’s plans to remove carbon from its production processes and its customers’ products seemed rather timid. The company’s goal of cutting the so-called carbon intensity by 2030 by 20% meant that it could step on the brakes little by little, and gradually incorporate solar and wind energy. An edict of May 26 by a court in the Netherlands, which requires Shell to cut its absolute emissions by 45% by 2030, means that more than just the handbrake will have to be applied.

If Shell has to reduce its emissions more quickly, the carbon-intensive products sourced in the Permian region and other markets such as Nigeria lose much of their appeal. So the company is considering ditching an asset that, with the price of oil above $ 70 a barrel and a local production cost of around $ 40 a barrel, is currently generating plenty of free cash flow. Shell’s assets in the Permian Basin are more focused than BP’s, meaning that venture capitalists loosely bound by their environmental awareness should be willing to comfortably pay more than $ 10 billion for fields that produce. 200,000 barrels a day. Van Beurden can cut leverage or turn his attention to less carbon-intensive projects. Better yet, it could add to your renewable energy portfolio.

Under the right conditions, Shell would not divest such attractive assets. Still, it’s a reminder that the need to cut carbon emissions is fast becoming the most important factor in oil companies’ strategy.