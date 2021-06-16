Seven new features that Google releases on Android

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Google has announced seven new features for Android with the aim of improving accessibility and user experience in the mobile operating system. Some of the announced tools are already available, while others will be rolled out gradually in the coming weeks and will reach more than 3 billion Android users around the world. These are the news:

-Worldwide launch of the earthquake warning system: Google last year set out to develop the world’s largest earthquake warning and detection system. Available only for Android devices, this tool allows people in earthquake-affected areas to receive advance notice to safety.

Google prioritizes this tool for countries that suffer earthquakes with some frequency. In April the system debuted in Greece and New Zealand. As of now it is available in Turkey, the Philippines, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Throughout the year, the company plans to introduce this tool in other countries.

-End-to-end encryption: Messages sent from the Android messaging app will now be end-to-end encrypted, like WhatsApp or Telegram. With this encryption, the user can be sure that no one else, apart from himself and his recipient, will have access to the conversation. This protection is only available for one-to-one chats, and not for groups.

-Mark the most important messages: This new option is designed to be able to save, and later find, the most important messages that the user sends or receives. From now on, in the Android messaging app it will be possible to mark the most relevant messages with a star. In this way, they can be found later without the need to do an infinite scroll until you find them.

-Recommendations of emojis Google launched a new category in May that allows access to the most used Emoji Kitchen. Now you will also start making recommendations based on context. Once the user writes a message, the app will suggest an emoji that adapts to what they have written.

This tool will even allow you to mix two different emojis to find the exact expression for the right moment. This feature will be available this summer for all Gboard users writing in English, Spanish or Portuguese with Android 6.0 and above devices.

-Access to apps with voice: Google launches itself to give more prominence to voice in its operating system. With the Google Voice Access app, the user can enter their applications by means of a voice command: “Hey Google, look at Strava how many kilometers I have walked.”

-Improvements in voice recognition: Also in the voice section, Google has improved its detection system so that it is able to distinguish when the user talks to the machine and when he talks to another person. This feature, still under development, will stop executing commands if it detects that the user is not looking at the phone.

The way to enter a password by voice has also been improved. With the new system, the user will be able to include letters, numbers and symbols in their passwords and dictate them with their voice to the device.

-Advances in Android Auto: Improvements in Android Auto, Google’s travel assistance app, will be available on devices with Android 6.0, or later updates, and on cars compatible with the app. Users will be able to customize their home screen and manually select the dark mode. The app includes new options to facilitate driving and finding parking.

