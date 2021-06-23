See the trick to record a video on your iPhone using two cameras simultaneously

You have a iPhone in your hands? Then use this trick. Nowadays many like to use a variety of design programs on their mobile devices either to edit photos or simply cut a video in order to send them to your friends. Smartphones offer pre-installed programs that allow you to modify all your multimedia content.

However, the most demanding users want to have the best in their terminals and thus record, for example, their reactions while opening a box. That is why in iPhone with updated operating system or iOS 13 onwards can record using two cameras at the same time.

Although an app is necessary that you can get it from it Apple Store , here we will provide you with a series of steps to be able to do it without any type of failures. Remember to always have the software updated or else it won’t work.

Best of all, the program you will download is virus-free as the Apple Store is a totally secure application store. So all you have to do is catch your iPhone and start recording.

HOW TO RECORD WITH TWO CAMERAS AT THE SAME TIME ON YOUR IPHONE

Before resorting to it, try to have the iOS version fully updated so that there are no damages. It is currently at number 14:

The first thing you should do is enter the Apple Store

After that download the application DoubleTake by FiLMiC .

. When you do, a screen will open from where you can choose which cameras to use.

With Doubletake you can record on your iPhone using two cameras simultaneously. You can even choose them. (Photo: DoubleTake)