Scared Carrickmines locals in fear after woman spotted performing ‘suspicious act’ outside houses

Scared Dublin locals are now living in fear after a woman was spotted in their patch carrying out suspicious activities over the weekend.

The mysterious lady was spotted early in the morning taking pictures of houses in the Glenamuck area of Carrickmines.

When approached by a homeowner, she simply said she was from the council and warned residents to expect more surprise visits like this.

However, when the local rang both the Gardai and the council, they said that the activity was suspicious and a formal complaint was made.

A spokesman for the Gardai advised people to do the following before handing over money to a charity or when approached by people claiming to be Gardai, council workers or from a business.







“No genuine business or charity will mind you carrying out your own enquiries or calling An Garda Síochána.

“If a person calls to your door offering you professional trade services, selling goods or collecting for a charity and you are worried they are not bona fide, tell the caller that you never deal with people who ‘cold call’ to your door.

“Ask for a brochure or documentation so you can carry out checks and verify their credibility.

“We always want to hear if there are people in the area who may be offering goods or services that are not genuine so don’t be afraid to pick up the phone and call us.”