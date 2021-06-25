Say goodbye to aimless drifting: Instagram adds ‘suggested posts’ to your personal feed

If you are Instagram users, you surely know what we mean. And it is that although our feed usually shows the updates of those people we follow, we do not stop visiting other places where more general content of photos, videos or Reels appears that the platform recommends to us and that we can consider as something more random. It is that of looking to look without a clear objective. These practices lead us to a maelstrom of comings and goings through the application that, now, it seems that from Instagram they want to save us. And the thing is that the Facebook people have a plan in place to avoid us those walks through its different sections and concentrate everything, a little more, in the personal feed. How would you like to see content there that is not exactly what you have chosen but that, in some way, might interest you? “Suggested publications”, its name In reality, Instagram has already been pointing in that direction for a few months, when it decided to add certain content to the end of the feed that smelled remotely of the application’s algorithm. The difference with what the social network is going to do soon is that these publications will no longer be located at the bottom of our feed, but intermingled with what we select when deciding to follow some profiles yes and others no. In these changes, which will be called “Suggested Publications”, the social network wants our tastes and interests to be reflected through what it advises us to see, as well as updates from friends and family that we follow on the network. Social. Obviously, this interference in the timeline will not be liked by all users, so from the beginning there will be a function to postpone this invasion of content and publications for a few days. Specifically a whole month. Now, it does not seem that this function can have a button to disconnect it completely, permanently, so very possibly Instagram is forcing us in some way to have to accept these changes that affect the very concept of the social network . Does it seem like a good idea to have to see publications that we have not requested? Be that as it may, at the moment it is a test that surely does not reach all users equally, although, if this is your case, do not forget to postpone that feed tinged with algorithms and news that the same does not interest you.