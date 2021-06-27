Samsung’s robot that detects socks on the ground

There are many vacuum robots, from big brands, and over time their possibilities are increasing thanks to new sensors and new ways of implementing Artificial Intelligence in the devices.

Samsung introduced its robot at CES 2021 in January, and now we have more details on it, of the Jet Bot AI +, the first to introduce a 3D sensor for object detection with Intel AI for the recognition of socks, plants and anything else. you find while cleaning.

It’s a robot vacuum that comes with industry-leading object detection and recognition technologies, making cleaning more personalized and convenient. Who knows if in the future he might say things like “Paco! I found the watch that you lost last week, it was under the bed.

The objective, for now, is to clean actively and efficiently, as humans do, and to do so without much user intervention. It uses a 3D depth camera that can detect objects as small as a centimeter, helping the Jet Bot AI + avoid getting stuck in small obstacles while cleaning. And thanks to Intel’s artificial intelligence, it can also determine what those objects are, based on a database containing a million images, and even classify some as not worthy of risk.

In this way we can decide if we want it to clean near the children’s toys, or to move away if there is a glass vase or electrical cables. It can even determine if an obstacle could “cause secondary contamination” if it gets too close, like pushing a pet’s food bowl, for example.

It also has a LiDAR sensor for room mapping, which continuously scans the room to generate optimal cleaning paths, something more common in advanced robots. On the other hand, the cliff sensor will prevent you from falling down the stairs.

It has 30 W of suction power, and can be adjusted depending on the surface. A five-layer HEPA filtration configuration is estimated to remove 99.99 percent of the microdust particles from the incoming air. The robot vacuum cleaner has a 0.4 liter dust capacity and, when full, will return to the supplied cleaning station to empty its load into a 2.5L dust bag. The Jet Bot AI + can move for up to 90 minutes before its built-in lithium-ion batteries begin to drain, when it will park at the cleaning station to recharge.

It will be expensive, almost $ 1,300, and it will ship in August.

More information at samsung.com