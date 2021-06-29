Samsung works on a new mobile processor that will sweep the iPhone 12 Pro Max

Samsung has become one of the heavyweights of the telephony sector at the stroke of presenting phones of all kinds. Even the Asian firm has the honor of being the main dominator of the new market for smartphones with a folding screen. Y part of the credit goes to Samsung’s processor division.

Although it is true that there are many Samsung phones that have a processor from other brands, mainly the Snapdragon family of Qualcomm, the truth is that the Korean giant has its own range of Exynos processors that deliver performance that lives up to expectations.

And it seems that Samsung’s upcoming Exynos processor will be so powerful that it will completely wipe out the Apple A14 Bionic that mounts the iPhone 12 Pro Max. All thanks to a leak in which we can see the first performance tests of an Exynos SoC that will surprise you with its results.

The benchmarks leave no room for doubt: it will be the best mobile processor

enlarge photo Samsung Galaxy S21 Phone Samsung

It should be remembered that Samsung is working on a new Exynos processor that would hide an AMD GPU to maximize your performance. And based on the results of the performance tests that have been carried out by this chipset, it is clear that the work carried out by the Seoul-based firm is simply impeccable.

Mainly because Leaked benchmarks make it clear that this new Samsung Exynos processor is noticeably more powerful than any of its rivals, including the acclaimed iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Also, if you take into account that the source of the leak is Ice Universe, a well-known leakster with a very high hit rate and who enjoys great prestige in the sector, we can rely on the information quite a bit.

According to the message you have posted through your Twitter account, this enigmatic Samsung processor with AMD GPU would reach 8,134 points in 3DMark. A scandal figure, more so if one takes into account that the iPhone 12 Pro Max reached 7,442 points. And let’s not talk about the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, which was only 5,130 points.

In addition, it should be noted that the firm is currently working on this processor, so optimization to further improve its performance is more than likely. It remains to be seen when they present this enigmatic SoC, which could be in charge of giving life to the Samsung Galaxy S22, since it points out ways to be one of the great bells of the year.

>