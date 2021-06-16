Samsung shows its first prototype of a 6G system, capable of transmitting at 6.2 Gbps

If 5G still sounds distant to you, this news will sound like science fiction.

The next iteration, 6G, is already in the works, and Samsung has demonstrated this with its first prototype 6G system in an over-the-air test, using terahertz (THz) frequencies.

Logically, 6G will focus on higher speed and lower latency. The maximum data rate is expected to be up to 50 times faster than 5G, reaching terabits per second, which would allow video to be sent in real time at impressive resolution (ideal for the world of virtual reality).

When it comes to latency, it is expected to drop to just a tenth of that of 5G, all set to stream in 8K.

Yes, if you are thinking of Ready Player One, For here are the shots. Put on virtual reality glasses and watch a video with such impressive quality that it is difficult to differentiate it from the reality that surrounds us. We no longer just talk about video games, we talk about education, therapies, virtual tourism …

Currently, 5G communications operate at frequencies up to about 40 GHz, but 6G would push it beyond 100 GHz, taking advantage of the THz spectrum not yet used. The new technology would also give a boost to bandwidth, which for 5G peaks at around 400 MHz. For the new test, researchers from Samsung and the University of California at Santa Barbara demonstrated a system with a frequency of 140 GHz. and a bandwidth of 2 GHz. In doing so, they managed to transmit data at 6.2 Gbps at a distance of 15 meters.

5G boasts a record speed of 5.23 Gbps, and even that was with the help of some 4G frequencies in a mostly experimental setup. But still, it’s a long way from what 6G could be capable of: data transfer rates of up to 1 Tbps, which is 1,000 Gbps.

6G is not expected to be commercially available until around 2030, so in the meantime, enjoy your 5G mobiles.