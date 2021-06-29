Samsung promises five years of security updates for some of its phones and tablets

There is no denying that Samsung is putting a lot of effort into improving on one of the weakest aspects of the entire Android ecosystem, that of updates. In this case we are not referring to the updates of the operating system itself but to the security ones, which guarantee that our phone continues to protect us even after the system no longer advances and that Google and Qualcomm had raised to four years.

In February, Samsung already took a step forward by promising up to 4 years of security updates for all its terminals launched from 2019, even indicating a list of which models would be updated. Now, the Korean firm is improving again and takes some of its models to five years of security patches. But there is a “trick”, they are models of the business program.

Five years of quarterly updates, just for some

As we say, Samsung has decided to go a step further and after promising four years of security updates for its models launched from 2019, it has selected a small group of phones that will get an additional year to complete the five-year period. Five years of security patches for various phones, though for now they are only models of the Android Enterprise program.

As indicated by the manufacturer, the mobile phones that will have five years of guaranteed security patches will be the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy XCover 5 and the tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3. The rest of mobile phones and tablets they will continue with their four years of security updates as before.

Some of these models will receive patches quarterly

With this step, Samsung reinforces its image in the face of a business sector that increasingly allocates more funds to the purchase of high-end devices and that prioritizes the safety and durability of its products over other factors. Of course, these five years will be configured in a different way since updates for these terminals will arrive quarterly instead of month to month. Some of the models in the four-year plan, for example, were already going to receive only two annual updates.

As often happens in these cases, we trust that this improvement of Samsung business terminals ends up also reaching normal circulation models of the oriental brand and that at some point Samsung offers up to five years of updates for all its models. Meanwhile, five years for the company and four years for the common user.

Via | Android Authority