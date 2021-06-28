Samsung offers a sneak peek at its new smartwatch experience

Samsung has also taken advantage of its presence at MWC to give us a preview of One UI Watch, its new experience for smart watches which will come to offer greater integration with the company’s Galaxy smartphones.

According to Samsung, One UI Watch it will be on the new unified platform that Samsung has been developing with Google and that, generally speaking, “offers performance improvements, a smoother experience between devices and access to a greater number of applications.”



Looking to make the use of smart watches more attractive

Among other possibilities, Samsung puts as examples that:

… If you have customized the clock application on your phone to show the time in different cities around the world, this will also be reflected on the Galaxy Watch. And if calls and messages are blocked from the wrist, they will now also be blocked on the phone.

I said, a greater integration between Galaxy devices with the focus on the new experience in smart watches, and which will begin to be available in the next Galaxy Watch, which the company will present at its traditional summer event Unpacked, to which it has already become accustomed in recent years.

Samsung further adds that new features and third-party integrations can be obtained from Google Play, whether for sports, relaxation or musical purposes, among other aspects, in addition to committing to launch a Improved design tool for developers to release more and better watch faces that allow users to have a greater diversity of customization options for their devices, and that, as indicated, will begin to be available by the end of this year.

At the moment there is no official date for the summer Galaxy Unpacked, although some voices suggest that it will be next August 3, where in addition to the new Galaxy Watch, two new models of folding watches will also be presented, and to know if they will have something lower the sleeve.

In any case, the wait will not be so long, and in less than we think we have said event with us to learn about the latest developments in the Galaxy ecosystem that Samsung will bring to the market in the coming months in order to mark differences with respect to its main competitors in markets that are already quite close, and the company does not want to be left behind.

More info / image credit: Samsung