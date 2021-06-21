Samsung Odyssey updates its line of gaming monitors with four new models

Updating its powerful family of monitors, today the South Korean company presents us with three new versions of its Samsung Odyssey, with up to four screen sizes that will provide gamers with some high-level features such as HDMI 2.1, UHD and QHD resolutions, an excellent image quality, and of course, the so characteristic futuristic design of this series.

So, breaking with the style of curved gaming monitors that we saw with the first arrival of the Samsung Odyssey G9 2021, this time we will find an update entirely focused on flat panel layouts.

Samsung Odyssey G7 28 ″ (G70A)

Starting with the largest model of this family, we find a 28-inch IPS panel with ultra high definition (UHD) capable of reaching 4K at 120Hz thanks to its HDMI 2.1 connector (and up to 144 Hz in the rest of the definitions) , with a minimum response time of just 1 millisecond, which combined with its compatibility with both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technologies will give us a tangible advantage in games.

As if this were not enough, this monitor is backed by VESA Display HDR400 certification and CoreSync technology, reproducing incredible colors with more contrast, deeper blacks and brighter whites for spectacular depth and realistic detail.

Samsung Odyssey G5 27 ″ (G50A)

The new mid-range monitor in this family is presented as the first Samsung Odyssey to include a Quad High Definition (QHD) IPS panel, with a 165 Hz refresh rate that offers a response time of 1 millisecond. In addition, we will not only return to have compatibility with G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium, but we will also add HDR10 support for improved graphics.

Samsung Odyssey G3 27 ″ and 24 ″ (G30A)

Being the only one to be updated with two screen sizes, we find ourselves with the most accessible model of the family. Something that will not prevent us from continuing to face a 27 or 24-inch IPS panel, with fast 144 Hz refresh rates and a response time of 1 millisecond (MPRT) that ensure an almost instantaneous response for a rhythm and performance action. fast on screen. Thus, the biggest change will be that we will only find support for AMD FreeSync Premium image enhancement technology, also eliminating HDR certificates.