Samsung Odyssey G7, G5 and G3: this is the new Samsung gaming monitors to play up to 4K at 144 Hz

Last year Samsung launched one of the most complete gaming monitors, the Odyssey G9. It was a curved monitor that now receives nothing more and nothing less than three brothers, each one more powerful: the Samsung Odyssey G3, G5 and G7, with the difference that, unlike the G9, these three monitors are flat screen.

Samsung, for the moment, has not revealed the price of its new monitors, but ensures that will be available in the global market from June 21, that is, from today. We will update as soon as we know the official prices in Spain. That said, let’s see what they offer.

Data sheet of the Samsung Odyssey G7, G5 and G3

SAMSUNG ODYSSEY G7 SAMSUNG ODYSSEY G5 SAMSUNG ODYSSEY G3 DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 620.93 x 341.28 mm 596.73 x 335.68 mm 597.88mm x 336.31mm SCREEN 28 inch IPS

16: 9 format

300 nits (400 peak)

Contrast 1000: 1

DisplayHDR 400

Viewing angle 178º 27 inch IPS

16: 9 format

350 nits

Contrast 1000: 1

HDR10

Viewing angle 178º 27/24 inch VA

16: 9 format

250 nits

Contrast 3,000: 1

Viewing angle 178º RESOLUTION 3,840 x 2,160 pixels 2,560 x 1,440 pixels 1,920 x 1,080 pixels REFRESHMENT RATE 144 Hz

1 ms GTG

FreeSync Premium Pro

G-SYNC 165 Hz

1 ms GTG

FreeSync Premium

G-SYNC 144 Hz

1 ms MPRT

FreeSync Premium PORTS Display Port 1.4

HDMI 2.1

USB 3.0 DisplayPort 1.2

HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1.2

HDM 1.4 OTHERS Adjustable height

Inclination

Rotation

Wall mount

Eye Saver Mode

Flicker Free

Black Equalizer

Refresh Rate Optimizer

Low Input Lag Mode

Super Arena Gaming UX

Ultrawide Game View

CoreSync Lighting Adjustable height

Inclination

Rotation

Wall mount

Eye Saver Mode

Flicker Free

Black Equalizer

Refresh Rate Optimizer

Low Input Lag Mode

Super Arena Gaming UX

Ultrawide Game View

CoreSync Lighting Adjustable height

Inclination

Rotation

Wall mount

Eye Saver Mode

Flicker Free

Black Equalizer

Refresh Rate Optimizer PRICE Determined Determined Determined

Three gaming monitors, each more powerful

Samsung Odyssey G7.

The most interesting model of the three that Samsung has presented is the Samsung Odyssey G7, a 28-inch monitor with 400 nit peak brightness and VESA DisplayHDR 400 compliant. Mount a IPS panel with resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels And, according to the company, it has a gray-to-gray millisecond response time.

Its refresh rate is 144 Hz, which is not bad for a 4K IPS monitor, and it is compatible with FreeSync Premium Pro and G-SYNC. That, for the less-educated in monitors, means that the refresh rate is dynamically adapted to the frame rate generated by the GPU for a smooth experience and, incidentally, avoid effects such as tearing and stuttering.

Samsung Odyssey G5.

It has DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1 (for new generation consoles), USB and USB 3.0 ports. It also has technologies such as Low Input Lag and Auto Source Switch +, which allows the monitor to detect when we have started the console so that the image source is changed automatically.

In the middle part we have the Odyssey G5which is 27 inches and has 2K resolution (2,560 x 1,440 pixels), 350 nits of maximum brightness, and HDR10 support. Unlike the more powerful model, this one has a 165 Hz refresh rate (1 ms GTG), has FreeSync Premium (not Pro) and G-SYNC and does not have an HDMI 2.1 port (yes HDMI 2.0) or DisplayPort 1.4 (but DisplayPort 1.2).

Samsung Odyssey G3.

And then we have the Samsung Odyssey G3, which is the most modest model. It has a 27-inch or 24-inch VA (non-IPS) panel with 250 nits of brightness (no HDR support), FullHD resolution, and a 144 Hz refresh rate. If previous models had a gray-to-gray millisecond response time, this one has a MPRT (Motion Picture Response Time) millisecond.

By being more modest, the G3 does not have G-SYNC, but it does have FreeSync Premium. It also does not have Auto Source Switch + or technologies such as Low Input Lag or UltraWide Game View. In the same way, the HDMI port is not 2.1 or 2.0, but 1.4. It is, in short, a much more modest monitor than its older brothers.

Versions and price of the Samsung Odyssey G7, G5 and G3

As we indicated previously, Samsung has not yet revealed the price of its new monitors. We will be waiting to update as soon as we know them. What we can anticipate is that they will be available from today and only in black.