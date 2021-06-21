Samsung Galaxy M32: huge battery and a good screen to compete in the entry range

Samsung has just made the Samsung Galaxy M32 official, an entry-level device with an exchange rate of just over $ 200. As we are used to seeing in the Samsung M family, the battery is the main asset of this device.

We are going to review in depth the technical characteristics and specifications of this new Samsung Galaxy M32, a terminal that will surely reach our territory, since it is the successor to the Samsung Galaxy M31.

Samsung Galaxy M32 datasheet

SAMSUNG GALAXY M32 Screen Super AMOLED 6.4 inches

FullHD + resolution

90Hz Gorilla Glass 5 Processor MediaTek Helio G80 RAM 4/6 GB Storage 64GB / 128GB expandable via microSD cards Frontal camera 20 MP f / 2.0 Rear camera 64 MP f / 1.8

8 MP wide angle f / 2.2

5 MP depth f / 2.2

5 MP macro f / 2.4 Drums 6,000 mAh

Fast charge 25W Operating system Android 11 + One UI 3.1 Connectivity 4G, Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5, NFC, USB-C, 3.5 mm jack Others Side fingerprint reader Dimensions and weight Determined Price From 170 euros to change

A complete terminal with a huge battery

The Samsung Galaxy M32 is an entry-level / mid-range terminal that comes hand in hand with a Helio G80 processor from MediaTek. Along with this SoC, 4, 6 GB RAM configurations arrive, the latest version more than enough for the range of the terminal. The screen is 6.4 inches with Full HD + resolution and AMOLED technology, with refresh rate of 90Hz.

The star in this Samsung is the battery, with 6,000mAh and fast charging technology

To power this set, we find a fairly generous 6,000mAh battery. This generation comes with 25W fast charge, something that will help to prevent the load of such a large battery from taking forever. In previous models we reached three days of battery and, on paper, this M32 will be on its way.

At the photographic level we find the same configuration as in its predecessor. 64 megapixel main camera8 megapixel ultra wide angle and two 2 megapixel secondary sensors. The selfie camera is 20 megapixels, located in the drop notch of the terminal.

Versions and price of the Samsung Galaxy M32

The Samsung Galaxy M32 has been presented in India, although it is expected to end up landing in Europe. For the moment, these are the prices for India:

Samsung Galaxy M32 4 + 64 GB : 14,999 Indian rupees, about 170 euros to change.

: 14,999 Indian rupees, about 170 euros to change. Samsung Galaxy M32 6 + 128 GB: 16,999 Indian rupees, about 192 euros to change.

More information | Samsung India