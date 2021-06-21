Samsung Galaxy M32: check out the features of the smartphone with 6000 mAh battery

Samsung continues to renew its mid-range and has decided to launch its new device Galaxy M32, the same one that brings a large battery in its body of 196 grams and 6.4-inch screen. What are all its details?
The new terminal of the South Korean company has a structure of 160 x 74 x 9 mm and has a display with Super AMOLED technology with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 (FullHD +). This allows you to reach a maximum brightness of 800 nits.
On the other hand, as an internal component, the Samsung Galaxy M32 It carries the MediaTek Helio G85 processor and comes in two models, 4 and 6 GB of RAM. To this is added 64 and 128 GB expandable by microSD, respectively.
The brand also adds four cameras in the rear area headed by a 64 MP lens, followed by an 8 MP wide angle, 2 MP for the macro and 2 MP for the depth sensor. Finally its battery that reaches 6,000 mAh with fast charging of 25W.
SAMSUNG GALAXY M32 DATA SHEET: FEATURES AND PRICE
- DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT: 160 x 74 x 9 mm with 196 grams
- SCREEN: 6.4-inch Super AMOLED with 800 nits max brightness
- RESOLUTION: 1080 x 2400 FullHD +
- PROCESSOR: MediaTek Helio G85
- RAM: 4/6 GB
- OPERATING SYSTEM: One UI 3.1 based on Android 11
- STORAGE: 64/128 GB expandable by microSD
- CAMERAS: Rear: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP – Frontal: 20 MP
- DRUMS: 6,000 mAh with 25W fast charge
- OTHERS: Fingerprint reader on the side, Dual Wifi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type C, Dual SIM, 3.5 mm headphone jack