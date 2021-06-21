Samsung Galaxy M32: check out the features of the smartphone with 6000 mAh battery

Samsung continues to renew its mid-range and has decided to launch its new device Galaxy M32 , the same one that brings a large battery in its body of 196 grams and 6.4-inch screen. What are all its details?

The new terminal of the South Korean company has a structure of 160 x 74 x 9 mm and has a display with Super AMOLED technology with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 (FullHD +). This allows you to reach a maximum brightness of 800 nits.

On the other hand, as an internal component, the Samsung Galaxy M32 It carries the MediaTek Helio G85 processor and comes in two models, 4 and 6 GB of RAM. To this is added 64 and 128 GB expandable by microSD, respectively.

The brand also adds four cameras in the rear area headed by a 64 MP lens, followed by an 8 MP wide angle, 2 MP for the macro and 2 MP for the depth sensor. Finally its battery that reaches 6,000 mAh with fast charging of 25W.

The new Samsung Galaxy M32 has a 6000 mAh battery. (Photo: Samsung)

SAMSUNG GALAXY M32 DATA SHEET: FEATURES AND PRICE