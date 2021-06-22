Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go, very economical and with LTE

A Galaxy Chromebook Go not officially announced by Samsung has appeared on the company’s web portal and as the name suggests (that ‘Go’ is a trend in affordable variants) it is a economy series laptop with Google’s operating system, Chrome OS.

The offer of Chromebooks continues to increase and yesterday we saw the HP Pro c640 G2 focused on the professional segment. The Galaxy Chromebook Go is different. It is focused on mass consumption by features and price and follows the path started by the Book Go, but with different hardware and platform.

Galaxy Chromebook Go: budget

Clearly intended for the entry-level range, it features a 14 inch screen with a resolution of 1366 × 768 pixels and hinges to achieve a 180 degree opening. Your processor is a Intel Celeron N4500. A modern CPU from the new 10nm ‘Jasper Lake’ series, but with very basic performance due to its dual core and integrated GPU.

In return, its consumption (TDP of 6 watts) is really low and should help to achieve a great autonomy for this equipment, which includes a 42.3 Wh battery and a 45W USB-C power adapter. You can install up to 8 Gbytes of LPDDR4X RAM and for storage use 32, 64 or 128 Gbyte eMMC.

We like its connectivity the most. In addition to Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6, it offers the option of support for LTE mobile broadband, something that previous Samsung Chromebooks did not have. They also have two USB Type-C ports, one USB 3.2 Type-A port, a 3.5mm headphone / microphone combo jack, and a microSD memory card reader. A 720p webcam and stereo speakers complete this section.

No price has been provided for this Galaxy Chromebook Go, but it must be quite economical considering its characteristics and focus on mass consumption and the educational sector. A good price for the basic version would be $ 299, while the version with LTE could cost 399 dollars.