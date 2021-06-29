Samsung Exynos SoC with AMD Radeon RDNA 2 GPU sweeps 3DMark

If all goes according to plan, the next Samsung Exynos SoC will have an AMD Radeon GPU based on the RDNA 2 architecture, although with a custom design to adapt, without problems, to the particularities of the mobile sector, where the chips have some energy limitations (in terms of consumption) and temperature very marked.

That the South Korean giant has decided to join forces with AMD to mount a Radeon RDNA 2 GPU in its next Samsung Exynos SoC is no coincidence. These chips have always offered interesting value at the CPU performance level, but its GPU-level performance has always lagged behind Snapdragon SoCs due, as many of our readers will know, to the overwhelming superiority of Adreno GPUs over Mali GPUs.

On the other hand, we must not forget that Mali graphics solutions are developed by ARM, and therefore are generally offered to all licensees to use the British firm’s CPU and GPU architectures. This means that many industry giants turn to Mali GPUs, and that Samsung needed to differentiate itself from its rivals in this sense if he wanted to play in the same league as Qualcomm.

The fact is that, in the end, Samsung opted for the smartest decision and went for it all. The South Korean company reached an agreement with AMD to integrate its Radeon RDNA 2 GPUs into its upcoming Samsung Exynos SoC, and we already have performance details which will be able to offer this new graphics core. The data is, as we will see below, very positive.

The Samsung Exynos SoC with RDNA 2 GPU surprises in 3DMark Wild Life

An unidentified Samsung Exynos SoC has appeared in the 3DMark Wild Life database, configured with Cortex-A77 cores and with a Radeon RDNA 2 GPU. It did not have a specific identification, so we cannot place it in any specific generation, but it important is the result you have obtained in this test: 8,134 points, a figure that 55% surpasses the GPU present in the Exynos 2100 SoC, a Mali-G78 MP14.

That score places the new Samsung Exynos SoC with RDNA 2 CPUs above all current Android smartphones, which means that is more powerful than Adreno 660 present in the SoC Snapdragon 888. If we expand the comparison and add the Apple iPhone to the equation, we see that it also beats Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max without problems, which obtains a score of 7,470. It only loses against the iPad Air of 2020, which registers a result of 8,507 points.

Although this information is very positive, we must bear in mind that the score it is limited to a single pass, and that we do not know, therefore, how that GPU behaves when the working temperature rises and how its performance could be degraded due to heat after several successive passes. According to the source of the news, some rumors indicate that the RDNA 2 GPU of said chip could lose up to 30% of performance in the second successive run of 3DMark Wild Life, but it is not confirmed.

We still do not know which will be the first Samsung device that will use this new Exynos with RDNA 2 GPU, but it is rumored that the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, which will be presented at the beginning of next year, it could be equipped with such a chip. We do not know if it will also be integrated into the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 +, but some voices say that Samsung could keep it as exclusive to the Ultra model to differentiate it from the other two, and thus give it a “premium” touch. It makes sense, but since it is not confirmed it is a simple rumor.