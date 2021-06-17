Samsung explains how the Galaxy S21 camera improves after its latest update

Last January the Korean manufacturer presented its new flagships. A series of devices that assaults the highest range with the best hardware on the market and a photographic section beyond any doubt. And now the Samsung Galaxy S21 camera it will be better than ever after its last update.

As the source of this news reports, Samsung is about to launch its latest software update that solves some problems with the Samsung Galaxy S21 camera, in addition to improving it in some sections.

For example, some users complained that there were stability and performance issues with the camera app. Now, after the latest update of the Samsung Galaxy S21, the problem will finally be fixed for a better user experience.

In this it improves the camera of the Samsung Galaxy S21

As we indicated, after the last update the lag problems with the Galaxy S21 camera will be solved, but it also brings some quite remarkable implementations. For example, Portrait Mode will be improved for best results, as well as optimizing memory when zoomed to the maximum.

On the other hand, the Seoul-based firm has added a new function so that you can scan and recognize a QR code of an image that you have stored in the gallery. A very useful function that will save you from having to resort to third-party applications. Also the performance of the Video Call Effect function has been improved to make it more stable, as there were sometimes unexpected shutdowns.

It has been a Samsung moderator who has been naming the main improvements coming to the Galaxy S21 camera, And it has left a door open for other new features that could arrive in this June 2021 firmware update.

Finally, highlight that this software update for the month of June could arrive in the next few daysSo if you have a Samsung Galaxy S21, know that your phone’s camera is going to improve dramatically in no time.

Excellent news for Galaxy S21 owners. We are talking about a phone that exudes quality from each of its pores, thanks to a premium design that attracts all eyes, along with hardware beyond any doubt to enjoy the best user experience. And now that the camera of this phone is going to improve palpably, the Galaxy S21 will be able to face the best mobiles in terms of photography.

