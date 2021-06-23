Samsung could confirm that the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is delayed, until when?

We already told you a few days ago, that after some first news in which the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) was practically a fact for next summer, suddenly everything went wrong because of the crisis that is hitting the world of components and that has many companies in suspense that do not know for sure if they will be able to count on material to continue manufacturing their products.

And it is extraordinarily surprising that Samsung is one of those affected, when it is one of the most self-produced in many of the components that are part of their smartphones. But this shortage does not seem to respect anyone and the Korean plans around their new device will have to wait, at least, until the last quarter of the year, which runs from October to December 2021.

Lack of chips, a problem

Although this device has yet to define its specific launch date, Samsung has decided to stop the machinery until further notice and to ensure the supply on the chips that right now is practically impossible to find in the market. For now, the company has completely stopped the start of production, a point that was to mark on the calendar the moment of arrival of the first units in stores.

Samsung Galaxy S21 +. Unsplash

With this new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE release date, We can forget about any official presentation or advance for these months Since the Koreans will not only have to consider how to release this model ten months after the launch of the main range, but how to approach that the next, the S22, is so close to these fan editions. Will Samsung be tempted to skip this generation and focus directly on the next?

Remember that this phone It was a more than interesting alternative for those users who do not want to spend those more than 1,000 euros that cost the device of the official range S21. It is a terminal with a very similar design but with some components somewhat reduced in finish and, yes, always maintaining the same finish and performance of a phone that will let us do practically everything. Even take advantage of its triple camera to obtain photos and videos of an enormous quality. We will see anyway how the thing ends and if it is not only these Galaxy S21 FE the only ones that are affected for this crisis.

>