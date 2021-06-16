Sadistic gang dump dead kittens in bag along Cabra canal found by terrified dog walker

A horrified walker and her canine were shocked to find a bag containing two dead kittens during a stroll on the canal.

The bodies of the kittens were heartlessly dumped on the canal near Ashtown and Cabra.

A tied bag left the terrified kittens with no escape.

North Dublin Cat Rescue explained that the poor creatures had more than likely drowned to death in the canal.







(Image: North Dublin Cat Rescue)



Four kittens had been discarded like rubbish. Two survived the traumatising ordeal, left to starve to death on the water’s edge.

And anyone who has seen the Netflix documentary ‘Don’t F**K with Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer’, will know it doesn’t just stop at animals.

North Dublin Cat Rescue Ireland were horrified by the vile nature of the merciless crime.

“There really is some sick people out there”, they said in a Facebook post.

The charity condemned the evil act. “What is seriously wrong with people?”, they asked in a Facebook post.

Animal lovers and locals slammed the savage culprit. They demanded justice for the “sick people” that commit heinous acts against defenceless animals.

“How can anyone be so cruel, it’s sickening”, asked a Facebook user.

Sharon and her trusted sidekick saved the surviving kittens from their imminent deaths.