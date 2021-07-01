Sad day for Templeogue as councillor confirms closure of business after two decades service

South Dublin County Councillor Pamela Kearns has announced the closure of her Templeogue preschool.

The Labour councillor for Rathfarnham-Templeogue has been in the early childhood education business for over two decades, spending 17 of those years as a preschool teacher.

Kearns, who has been a local representative since 2009, is the owner of PJ´s playschool but has made the decision to close the business.

Speaking about the playschool´s closure, the councillor said :¨I just wanted to say that it was a privilege to be part of these children’s lives and to work with some amazing people and parents.

¨I would like to pay particular tribute to the class and parents of the 2020/2021 term.

¨Dealing, with Covid presented a whole new set of issues but the parents were incredibly supportive and understanding. The children were troopers.

¨To all the children that passed through PJ’S know you that were loved and respected and I hope we showed that. And I think I can say with confidence…we had some craic,¨ Kearns said.