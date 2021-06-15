Sad day for Inchicore after takeaway ‘legend’ death sends shockwaves around area

Heartfelt tributes have been flowing in for Maria Perrozzi (née Borza), a much loved character in south Dublin.

The beloved Inchicore figure died suddenly on Sunday surrounded by her loving family.

Maria had been a vital part of the community for so many years and was always willing to lend a listening ear to customers in Toni’s takeaway.

Her hard working spirit and kind nature brightened up many people’s evenings with heartbroken Inchicore residents reflecting on their childhood memories of Maria and her late husband Toni.







(Image: RIP.ie)



Maria was from Casalattico in Italy but made the Dublin suburb her home and her death has sent shockwaves around the area.

A local Facebook page said that Maria’s death spelled the end of an era. “A legend and final chapter in the original book has closed.”

Heartbroken neighbours and friends sent their condolences to her family.

One local said “Maria was a beautiful, kind lady always helping others.”

Another said: “She was such a kind, hardworking woman and loved having a chat with her while waiting for our food.”

Maria leaves an unforgettable legacy of kindness.

