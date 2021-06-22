Sabrent’s new 16TB external SSD scares for its capacity, but also for its price

SSDs are great until you need a lot of storage capacity: there it is usually better to go to a combination in which we combine one of those drives with a traditional hard drive with massive capacity: there the cost per gigabyte is the key factor.

In Sabrent they believe that you do not have to give up either of the two things, and They have created the Rocket XTRM-Q 16TB drive, which has a trick (because they are two SSDs in RAID) but above all it has a price that is even more scary than its capacity.

All fantastic until you see the price tag

On paper the Rocket XRTM-Q is fantastic. On the little device two 8TB M.2 NVMe SSDs combined that, yes, they will need their own power adapter: it is not possible to power it only with the USB-C connection (with Thunderbolt 3 interface).

Those two units can be configured in RAID 0 (without redundancy, we seek maximum transfer speed), RAID 1 (mirroring, half the capacity but we protect ourselves against failures in either of the two units) or in mode JBOD / Sequential (used for integration of many units).

In RAID 0 mode transfers reach 2,500 MB / s both in reading and writing, while in RAID 1 or JBOD the write rates suffer (the read rates do not) although they are still remarkable and reach 1,400 MB / s.

The drive is certainly striking for its size, performance, and spectacular combined 16TB capacity, but it is also striking for its price. Sabrent indicates that the official price is $ 3,300, although it is currently in online stores somewhat cheaper, at about $ 2,900. Which is a lot, but at least it’s not the $ 40,000 for that 100TB Exadrive.