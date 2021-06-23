Rumor: iPhone 13 to be announced in the third week of …

Rumors begin about the possible release date of the iPhone 13. On this occasion, an analyst from the firm Wedbush says that Apple will announce the device in the third week of September (via 9to5Mac). It follows the same line that has remained throughout the rumor stage, 4 models to be presented from the iPhone 13 mini to the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

September is the month of the iPhone, this iPhone 13 will not be the exception

After what happened the previous year with the pandemic, Apple will not resist announcing its iPhone 13 in September. This has been the case in recent years. Although it has presented devices in September, they have also gone on sale until October as the case of the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Dan Ives from Wedbush indicates that September 14 will be the date of the next Apple Event, since those of Cupertino usually carry out events on Tuesdays. Apple events have happened every day, from Monday to Wednesday. We will see what ends up happening.

He insists that an iPhone 13 with an option of up to 1 TB of storage will be released, something ruled out yesterday in a note from TrendForce. LiDAR scanner would be included in all devices, an aspect that has also been discarded by many rumors. A point in favor of this last point is that Apple decided to include OLED in the 4 models, Why not include something like LiDAR in all models?

Normal models with new position on the camera sensor

It has become a rumor that has reached the concept of the fact that Apple positions the iPhone 13 cameras differently. Personally, I do not see it as something positive, it is more, it looks very strange and we do not know how much it can contribute as an improvement or if they will do it only to differentiate new models from the previous ones.