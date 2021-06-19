RTE viewers loving Ronnie Whelan’s foul mouthed comeback to Twitter criticism of Euros commentary

Ronnie Whelan once scored a goal that George Hamilton once famously described as good enough to “grace any footballing occasion” and the former Ireland ace has just landed another zinger for the ages.

The former Liverpool captain was on commentary duty with Hamilton for RTE’s coverage of England’s Euro 2020 clash with Scotland at Wembley last night.

The Scots battled out a hard fought 0-0 draw with a below par England but one viewer wasn’t impressed with the Republic of Ireland legend’s contribution to the broadcast.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Imagine an app where you could mute @WhelanRonnie5.”

But tagging in Whelan, whose spectacular volley against the USSR prompted Hamilton’s famous piece of commentary at Euro 88, wasn’t taking the criticism lying down.

The European Cup winner shot back, saying: “Imagine a telly where you could change the f*****g channel.”

RTE viewers loved the former midfielder’s witty replay, flooding the thread with messages of support.

One man wrote: “Well that’s a cracking finish Ronnie. Proper order. I know who I would sooner listen to.”

Another added: “Lovely sliding tackle there Ronnie…”

Many more fans simply added crying laughing emojis with some saying they enjoyed Whelan’s work on the national broadcaster.

While another fan noted that the unimpressed tweeter hadn’t responded, adding: “He must have changed the channel Ronnie.”