RTE star restores faith in humanity after sharing stranger’s good deed gesture

Fair City star George McMahon has restored faith in humanity after sharing a stranger’s good deed gesture towards him and his family.

The actor, who plays Mondo O’Connell in the RTE One soap drama, was in St Stephen’s Green car park on Thursday and left his keys in the car boot.

A good Samaritan saw the keys and turned them in to the park desk, leaving a note for McMahon so he would know where to find them.

McMahon shared the story on Twitter in the hope of finding the stranger so he could thank them properly.

The tweet said: “To the person who left this message for us in Stephens Green Car Park, thank you so much for not robbing our car.

“Baby brain applies to dads too, right? RIGHT?

“Anyway, I’d love this message to get to you so I can thank you properly.”

The tweet has received over 2,000 likes with many people reacting to the positive story.

One user replied: “So nice to see something good happening in town.”

Another said: “Brilliant, restores my faith in humanity.”