RTE News presenter Ray Kennedy reveals what really goes on inside broadcaster

RTE star Ray Kennedy has given an insight into a restless working day as an RTE presenter.

Kennedy is the RTE News weekend anchor and presents the television and radio programmes.

From the sounds of it, working the weekend shift in Donnybrook is hectic.

Speaking on the ¨To The Point Podcast With Cian Mc,¨ Kennedy detailed the craziness that a typical Saturday would have in RTE studios.

He said: ¨Start at around half eleven in RTE. I will either do a short one o´clock TV update, or I will read the radio news at one o’clock from the programmes there.

¨Then we meet at about half two and see what’s happening on the news agenda, what the breaking news stories are.¨

Kennedy says he will then do more radio throughout the afternoon, before the countdown to the Six One begins.

He said: ¨Around ten past, quarter past five, we´ll have a final check with myself and the editor.

¨Say something has happened in Mayo, we’ll be dispatching people from Galway, or we´ll be dispatching from the midlands or we´ll be getting people down to Cork to see an incident to see what’s happened.

¨Then all of a sudden it’s a quarter to six, ten to six.

¨In between I’ll have gotten my makeup on don´t worry, I don’t want to frighten the viewers and let them see me without makeup,¨ he added.

All the crew will be in the studio at least twenty minutes beforehand, making sure everything is good to go before they are live on air.

¨We´ll have the rundown in order, we´ll have the headlines that I´ll have put together to see what our main story is.

¨Then all of a sudden someone is saying ten seconds to air in your ear.¨

The anchor says he has a bit of a break after presenting the Six One before the turnaround to get ready for the Nine O´Clock News begins.

¨And then at Nine O’Clock, we’ll have changed things around, or we´ll have a journalist in studio with us, updating us on something that’s happened during the day to get the very latest”.

The RTE star finishes his working day the same as most.

¨Go to air at nine o’clock, out of the studio, into the car, back to the house, cup of tea.¨