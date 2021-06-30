RTE news Ciarán Mullooly’s private life sharing sister story and insight into childhood

Ciarán Mullooly finished his last RTÉ news segment last Sunday after a long and memorable career.

His voice and face had become synonymous with the Midlands and all the people that live there.

He has taken voluntary retirement in an effort to begin a new chapter in his life. The Roscommon native is stepping away from the world of journalism after his successful career that started with a job in the Longford Leader.

The Jennifer Zamparelli show on RTÉ 2FM gave an exclusive insight into the much-loved veteran journalist’s childhood.

It was always clear to the broadcaster’s family that the path towards the newsroom was the one for him.

His sister often retells a story about the 4 year-old’s first attempt at radio broadcasting.

He said: “In our old house, which was a thatched house my mum and dad had,

“I used to go into the cupboard under the television and close the door and then I’d say turn me on, turn me on somebody.

“She (Ciarán’s sister) said she would come up and knock-knock on the door and I would pretend I was on the radio.”

Mullooly announced his early retirement in a Facebook post, where he acknowledged the strain that he had felt during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “Without any doubt, the last 15 months of my career have been among the toughest periods of those 36 years – both personally and professionally.

He explained that journalists had come face to face with “huge loss and suffering”, with many also losing loved one.

They had missed meeting people face to face – the part of the job they loved the most.

Mullooly said: “I am sure it will not always be like so – but for the most part the weekly routine of the job has changed quite significantly and the memories of the last 15 months will be difficult to erase.

He had advice for 2FM listeners, advice he often shares at guest talks in schools and at graduations.

“Follow your dream…

“There’ll be stumbles along the way and there might be difficulties.”