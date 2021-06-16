Ronaldo lost 4 billion to Coca-Cola in a matter of seconds

LISBON: A minor move by Portuguese striker Ronaldo has cost international beverage company Coca-Cola 4 billion.

According to the Express Tribune, Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference yesterday, holding two bottles of Coca-Cola sponsored Euro 2020 drink to the side, said, “Agua (water!)”. The video of Ronaldo went viral on social media.

WATCH: Footage of Portuguese footballer Christiano Ronaldo replacing a leading soda brand for water has gone viral.

Coca-Cola’s share price fell from ڈالر 56.10 cents to ڈالر 55.22 cents after Ronaldo offered water instead of soft drinks in the 30-minute press conference, leaving Coca-Cola with 4 billion. The value of the international beverage company fell from 24 242 billion to 23 238 billion.

Explaining the details of the incident, the Euro spokesman said that on arrival at our press conference, the players were offered water along with Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero.

It is clear that Ronaldo has already expressed his displeasure over soft drinks and sweet drinks and has expressed anger at his son Ronaldo Jr. for eating junk food and drinking Coca-Cola and Fanta.