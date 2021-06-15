Roger Waters doesn’t like Facebook or Mark Zuckerberg

This is one of those cases in which the order of the factors does alter the product. And is that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg seems to like Pink Floyd’s music (it is necessary to recognize the good taste), but the admiration is not bidirectional, because Roger Waters, founding member of the band and author of The Wall, does not exactly feel sympathy for the creator of the social network, quite the contrary.

And it is that, as we can see in a video uploaded by La Jornada to Twitter, at one point Facebook contacted Waters to express their interest in using Another Brick in the Wall, Part. 2, one of the best known works of Pink Floyd and signed by Waters, in an Instagram ad campaign. The communication valued the timelessness of the work: «We believe that the core sentiment of this song is still so prevalent and so necessary today, which speaks to how timeless the work is.«.

Roger Waters has always been combativeIt is enough to remember not only The Wall, but also Animals, from 1979 (inspired by George Orwell’s Rebellion on the Farm) or The Final Cut, from 1983, albums in which he put the band’s virtuosity and his own at the service very critical messages with the system. And yes, obviously the Roger Waters of 2021 is not the same as that of 40 years ago, but once again he has shown that he still has a good part of the revolutionary spirit that led him to create some of the most important works in the history of modern music.

Having said that, surprising that Facebook thought Waters would give in to such an offer. And that, according to the musician, was tremendously generous economically. However, and according to what he said in a public event dedicated to Julian Assange, WikiLeaks founder, his reaction was not what they should expect on Facebook: “He arrived this morning, with an offer for a huge amount of money”Waters said. “And the answer was -Fuck you, no damn way-«.

“Fuck off!”: @rogerwaters to Mark Zuckerberg. The musician said that he was offered “a large amount of money” to allow the use of Another brick in the wall II to promote Instagram. He narrated it in an act for the freedom of Julian Assange (@Wikileaks)#VideosLaJornada pic.twitter.com/gEVqaor8Eo – La Jornada (@lajornadaonline) June 12, 2021

He was not satisfied with that, he also read the message sent by Facebook and, after telling it, ended up being dispatched by stating “I only mention that because this is an insidious move of theirs to take over absolutely everything. I won’t be a part of this shit [Mark] Zuckerberg«.

It seems that, in addition, Waters’ problems with Facebook and, especially, with Zuckerberg, are not limited to the current situation of the social network, as he continued to recall past times, in which the founder of the social network created FaceMash (We are talking about 2003), a service that served to compare the beauty of the Harvard students, where she was studying at that time, a passage from her life that was collected in the biopic “The social network” by David Fincher.

A memory that served Waters to reflect, in his words, on how a «Little prick who started by saying ‘She’s pretty, we’ll give her a four out of five, she’s ugly, we’ll give her a one out of five«, Reflection that ends with a conclusive«And yet here it is, one of the most powerful idiots in the world«.

Several media have contacted Facebook to try to obtain a statement on the matter, but so far the social network has not commented and, let’s be frank, it seems unlikely that it will. And I understand it, of course, it is never pleasant to receive a blow like that, but even less when it comes from someone you admire and who, in this case, is a living legend in the history of music. I doubt that The Dark Side of the Moon will sound, in a long time, in the offices of the social network.

Image of Roger Waters: Andrés Ibarra