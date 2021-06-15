Road closes after horror Drimnagh crash as one man rushed to hospital

A man has been rushed to hospital after a collision between a van and a cyclist in South Dublin.

The horror smash took place just before 4pm near the junction of Errigal Road and Drimnagh Road in Dublin 12.

The injured man was treated at the scene for his injuries before being transported to St James’ Hospital.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Errigal Road was closed to traffic while emergency services cleared the scene, but it has since reopened.

Major traffic delays in the Drimnagh area, especially along the Drimnagh Road and Long Mile Road, are still being reported.

Gardai said: “Gardaí and emergency services are currently attending the scene of a road-traffic collision that occurred on Drimnagh Road, Dublin City that occurred at approximately 3:55pm this afternoon, Tuesday, June 15 2021.

“It is understood that a van and a cyclist were involved in this collision.

“One male has been conveyed St James’s Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening sustained over the course of this incident.

“The road is currently open for use.”

Get the latest breaking news to your inbox by signing up to our free newsletter.