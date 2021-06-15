Rise in homeless kids and families after eviction ban lifted as fifty more children enter homelessness

Child and family homelessness is on the rise after a blanket ban on evictions was lifted, new figures reveal.

And it has been cited as another damning indictment of failed government housing policy by Sinn Fein’s housing spokesman Eoin O Broin.

The latest data from Dublin Region Homelessness Executive reveals in April this year 18 more families and 50 additional children entered homelessness in Dublin.

Overall, although there are more than 500 less children year on year without homes, there are still a total of 1,719 youngsters registered as homeless and living in emergency accommodation.

But Mr O Broin said the figures were “very worrying” and he fears it could be the beginning of a trend.

He also believes the rising numbers coincide with the end of the blanket ban on evictions that was lifted in April.

There are still a shocking 699 families and 4,087 adults in homeless shelters in the Dublin area – and this doesn’t include the estimated 125 rough sleepers who are not engaging with support.

Dublin Mid-West TD Mr O Broin told the Irish Mirror: “The rise in the number of families with children presenting as homeless

and entering emergency accommodation is very worrying.

“This appears to coincide with the ending of the blanket ban on evictions on April 22.

“While it is too early to know whether this is a trend, we do know a large number of notices to quit that had been paused during the eviction ban are now working their way through the system.

“This is likely to result in further increases in homelessness and, in particular, family homelessness in the coming months.

“In order to avoid this, Minister O’Brien must reintroduce the ban on rent increases and evictions until at least the end of the year.”

The report’s authors said they are providing supports for families caught in the homelessness trap.

Residents in hubs receive on-site support and families in private operated emergency facilities receive advice and social support from a number of agencies.

