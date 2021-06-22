Residents of Phibsborough join forces to oppose building of ‘Royal Canal Towers’

Local Residents’ Associations in Phibsborough have grouped together to attempt to overturn a plan to build high rise apartment blocks on the Royal Canal.

The Cross Guns Campaign will launch with a public Zoom meeting on the June 24, with residents set to announce their plans to challenge An Bord Pleanála’s decision to grant permission for 207 apartments on an old bakery site which is currently vacant.

The development would be made up of three blocks ranging between 4 to 12 stories high.

The “Royal Canal Towers”, as they have been dubbed by locals, are a build-to rent development.

A new café and retail area are also planned for the historic site, with an external terrace overlooking the canal. The apartment blocks are part of a strategic housing scheme (SHD) application, therefore the results of the decisions cannot be appealed.

Concerned locals have been left with only one option – a judicial review costing up to €60,000.

Campaign spokesperson and Leinster Street resident Val Cassidy, believes the development is completely out of proportion with the rest of the area.

She said: “It is a poor development on many levels, including being a material contravention of the Dublin City’s Development Plan, with excessively high buildings and insufficient amenity space.

“Added to this, the Strategic housing development process, by which it has come about, is fundamentally anti-democratic.“

Val added the apartment development would stand 50% higher than the landmark tower at Phibsborough shopping centre .

The Residents’ Associations believe there have been bad planning decisions already made in their area.

Senator Marie Sherlock had previously written to An Bord Pleanála about the proposed development.

She said: “The development is not compatible with the amenity of the Royal Canal, and totally out of keeping with the character of the area.”

The Communion Action Tenants Union (CATU) has called for long-term housing solutions in the capital.

In a Facebook post, they wrote: “These developments are not grounded in real needs or incomes in this community, and will only exacerbate the effects of the housing crisis.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the group of neighbours reach their target. They are hopeful that they will be successful in changing An Bord Pleanála’s decision.

The associations are urging the residents of Phibsborough to attend the launch of the campaign.

“We are asking the residents of Phibsborough and Glasnevin to join ranks on this issue, and make a stand for sustainable, community-centred development- the opposite to what this buy to let monstrosity represents, which is about the enrichment of private investors, to the detriment of the locality.”