Releases coming to Netflix in July 2021: series, films and documentaries

July is going to be an entertaining month when it comes to premieres within Netflix, since it means the return of some important franchises that have fallen into the hands of the Americans. Surely one of those who most attract the attention of those who now comb gray hair, all forty-something, is that of “Masters of the Revelation Universe”, which takes the end of the 80’s cartoon series as the starting point of this reincarnation of the He-Man, Skeletor and the castle of Grayskull. Get out the popcorn because we’re going to enjoy it.

Another of the premieres has to do with one of the best known video game sagas in the world: “Resident Evil Infinite Darkness” which brings us back to two classic characters, such as Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield, who are going to face an endless horde of zombies in this animated series while they barricade themselves inside the White House. New adventures for a universe that this year has seen the arrival of a new video game, the eighth of the main saga.

Anyway, then we leave you all Netflix premieres for this month of July 2021:

Series

1st of July

Young Highnesses

Pokémon Journeys

Generation 56K

Tales from the Quarantine

Zero’s magical book

LA’s Finest

July 2nd

Deadly (T2)

July 4th

It’s mine

We are united

July 5th

You are my spring

July 6th

Why do not you go? (T2)

July 7th

In the swamp (T2)

Neighbor war

July 8

Resident Evil Infinite Darkness

July 9th

A place to dream (T3)

Biohackers (T2)

Atypical (T4)

Close Enough

July 13

Ridley Jones, the museum keeper

July 14

An unorthodox life

July 15

I never (S2)

Beastars (T2)

July 16th

Johnny Test

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens

July 21

Sexy to the beast

The Movies that Made Us (T2)

Playing with fire Brazil

July 23th

Masters of the Universe: Revelation

Sky Red (T2)

July 27th

Mighty Express (T4)

28 of July

The Cartel of the Capos: The Origin

Tattoo recycling

July 30

Centauria

Outer Banks (T2)

Films

1st of July

Dynasty Warriors

Late night

Me before you

Wellcome to the Jungle

Crash Pad

The Hobbit An Unexpected Journey

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

The Hobbit The Battle of the Five Armies

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway

Say yes

July 2nd

Trilogy ‘The street of terror! #1

‘The 8th night

‘The beauty and the enigma

‘All About Nina

‘Draft Day

‘RattleSnake

3rd of July

Malasana 32

The Intruder

July 4th

Heroes in hell

The Book of Henry

July 7th

Igor Grom vs. Doctor Plague

This Little Love of Mine

July 9th

That summer

How I became a superhero

The water man

Finding Hubby

Trilogy ‘The street of terror! #two

July 14

The classic horror story

The perfect family handbook

July 15

The last of your shoe

My friend amanda

July 16th

Sleepless

Deep

Trilogy ‘The street of terror! #3

July 21

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

July 22

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop

July 23th

The last love letter

Kingdom: The Ashin Story

Blood red sky ‘

A second chance – Rivals

Anchored

28 of July

Bartkowiak

July 29

Can’t run away from love

July 30

The last mercenary

Documentaries

1st of July

Audible

Canine Friends (T2)

Fellini: I’m a clown

Fastest

July 2nd

Trunk goes!

Nureyev

July 7th

Crazy about cats

July 8

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime

July 9th

How they became tyrants

Lee Su-guen: The Sense Coach

July 13

Naomi osaka

July 14

Private network, who killed Manuel Buendía?

Masterful robberies

July 15

Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo

July 16th