Releases coming to Netflix in July 2021: series, films and documentaries

July is going to be an entertaining month when it comes to premieres within Netflix, since it means the return of some important franchises that have fallen into the hands of the Americans. Surely one of those who most attract the attention of those who now comb gray hair, all forty-something, is that of “Masters of the Revelation Universe”, which takes the end of the 80’s cartoon series as the starting point of this reincarnation of the He-Man, Skeletor and the castle of Grayskull. Get out the popcorn because we’re going to enjoy it.
Another of the premieres has to do with one of the best known video game sagas in the world: “Resident Evil Infinite Darkness” which brings us back to two classic characters, such as Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield, who are going to face an endless horde of zombies in this animated series while they barricade themselves inside the White House. New adventures for a universe that this year has seen the arrival of a new video game, the eighth of the main saga.
Anyway, then we leave you all Netflix premieres for this month of July 2021:
Series
1st of July
- Young Highnesses
- Pokémon Journeys
- Generation 56K
- Tales from the Quarantine
- Zero’s magical book
- LA’s Finest
July 2nd
- Deadly (T2)
July 4th
- It’s mine
- We are united
July 5th
- You are my spring
July 6th
- Why do not you go? (T2)
July 7th
- In the swamp (T2)
- Neighbor war
July 8
- Resident Evil Infinite Darkness
July 9th
- A place to dream (T3)
- Biohackers (T2)
- Atypical (T4)
- Close Enough
July 13
- Ridley Jones, the museum keeper
July 14
- An unorthodox life
July 15
- I never (S2)
- Beastars (T2)
July 16th
- Johnny Test
- Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens
July 21
- Sexy to the beast
- The Movies that Made Us (T2)
- Playing with fire Brazil
July 23th
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation
- Sky Red (T2)
July 27th
- Mighty Express (T4)
28 of July
- The Cartel of the Capos: The Origin
- Tattoo recycling
July 30
- Centauria
- Outer Banks (T2)
Films
1st of July
- Dynasty Warriors
- Late night
- Me before you
- Wellcome to the Jungle
- Crash Pad
- The Hobbit An Unexpected Journey
- The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
- The Hobbit The Battle of the Five Armies
- Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway
- Say yes
July 2nd
- Trilogy ‘The street of terror! #1
- ‘The 8th night
- ‘The beauty and the enigma
- ‘All About Nina
- ‘Draft Day
- ‘RattleSnake
3rd of July
- Malasana 32
- The Intruder
July 4th
- Heroes in hell
- The Book of Henry
July 7th
- Igor Grom vs. Doctor Plague
- This Little Love of Mine
July 9th
- That summer
- How I became a superhero
- The water man
- Finding Hubby
- Trilogy ‘The street of terror! #two
July 14
- The classic horror story
- The perfect family handbook
July 15
- The last of your shoe
- My friend amanda
July 16th
- Sleepless
- Deep
- Trilogy ‘The street of terror! #3
July 21
- Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
July 22
- Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop
July 23th
- The last love letter
- Kingdom: The Ashin Story
- Blood red sky ‘
- A second chance – Rivals
- Anchored
28 of July
- Bartkowiak
July 29
- Can’t run away from love
July 30
- The last mercenary
Documentaries
1st of July
- Audible
- Canine Friends (T2)
- Fellini: I’m a clown
- Fastest
July 2nd
- Trunk goes!
- Nureyev
July 7th
- Crazy about cats
July 8
- Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime
July 9th
- How they became tyrants
- Lee Su-guen: The Sense Coach
July 13
- Naomi osaka
July 14
- Private network, who killed Manuel Buendía?
- Masterful robberies
July 15
- Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo
July 16th
- In a nutshell (T3)