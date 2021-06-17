Reinforcements for US-listed Chinese women attacked by bears

The bankruptcy of hedge fund Archegos and the Beijing crackdown have brought relief to the bears attacking Chinese stocks in New York. But patriotic reinforcements are on the way.

In 2011, short sellers like Muddy Waters’ Carson Block and Citron Research’s Andrew Left made big profits by publishing negative reports of dubious accounting practices by US-listed Chinese firms. Their work got more difficult as the targets learned the art of squeeze. To do this, they had the help of Chinese money that has quietly poured into US equities through an official program that has issued 147,000 million dollars in installments, and through illicit channels. Rhodium Group estimates that Chinese investors held 700 billion in US shares in 2020, triple the official figure.

This explains how Chinese stocks tend to rally big shortly after being attacked. Block called education tech GSX a near-total fraud in 2020, after taking a position at $ 35 per share. GSX denied the allegations, and stocks soared 331% in 57 days. It has been renamed Gaotu Techedu. Something similar happened with Luckin Coffee.

Both operations ended up paying off, but not because the market was swayed by the reports. Luckin admitted to inventing sales, although the bearish furor may have convinced the auditor to apply pressure. And GSC’s value plummeted as Archegos desperately began to undo its positions. Beijing has contributed to the slide with its attempt to curb the tutoring sector, which has brought down TAL Education, Hailiang Education and Joyy, another Block target.

But an analysis of 25 Chinese targets of the bears shows their resilience. Some have been affected, but collectively they have outperformed the S&P 500 in the past 12 months. Now, the Beijing authorities, to prevent the yuan from overheating, are handing out new quotas so that more money flows abroad. It seems that the life of the bass players is going to get complicated.