Reels, the clone of Instagram to TikTok, already begins to have publicity around the world

Reels, the TikTok clone integrated into the same Instagram application, from today begins to offer advertisements around the world. The advertising reels will be intermixed between the reels created by the users themselves, in addition to being in other sections of the application where reels are also displayed, and will be identified through the “sponsored” tag, which will be available under each advertiser’s account.

Advertising reels they will work the same as the rest of the reels, with a maximum duration of 30 seconds, in full screen, with loop playback, and even allowing users to comment, give “likes”, and even save them.



Trying to monetize reels with advertising

Up to now, advertising reels have been in the testing phase in selected markets, starting at the beginning of the year in India, Brazil, Germany and Australia, then expanding to Canada, France, the UK and the US over time.

For now, the periodicity with which the reels will appear is unknown, although the level of use of the user himself will be taken into account.

But from Facebook / Instagram they should be vigilant so as not to harm the experience, taking into account that Reels still does not offer an adequate performance, with a TikTok on the rise and on the heels of Instagram itself.

For now, Instagram hardly offers any creative tools to Reels advertisers, and did not want to share the metrics used in the advertising reels in the testing phase.

It is only known that he will base his advertising model in the form of auctions.

It so happens that while ad reels begin to arrive, Bloomberg reported this month that TikTok is increasing the cost of prices, where for example, to insert an ad on the home page in the United States, it is beginning to ask for the figure of 1.4 million dollars, while for the third quarter it will ask for 1.8 million dollars, and will even ask for 2 million to appear on holidays.

With this in mind, from Instagram they wait for advertisers to allocate part of their budgets for advertising in Reels, so for this, You must offer terms that are attractive to the advertisers themselves.

Over time it will be seen if the advertising reels meet expectations or a lot they will have to work from Instagram so that they can be competitive, in addition to working on other points that allow a better monetization of Reels, such as allowing users to be taken to the store of Instagram to make your purchases.