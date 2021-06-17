Realme Narzo 30 5G, the economic version of the Realme GT

Yesterday we saw the launch of the realme GT, a mobile with a snapdragon 888 5G processor that can be purchased for less than 500 euros in its most basic version, but it is not the only novelty that we really had prepared for this month, we now have the Realme Narzo 30 5G, and its price starts from 144 euros.

They are already calling it “the cheap version of the realme GT”, or “the best way to upgrade a POCO M3 Pro to a GT mode”, and its specifications are surprising at that price.



narzo 30 5G is the thinnest 5G smartphone in the segment. It has a super slim 8.5mm body and 185g weight.

Features of the Realme Narzo 30 5G

Available on aliexpress, in two colors, it features:

1- Shared RAM memory. It has 4Gigas of RAM, but it can be expanded to 7, always with 128GB storage. The memory is set as 4+ (1 ~ 3) +128, so it is possible to go from 4+ 128GB to 7+ 128GB. To do this, they use Realme’s DRE technology, which converts ROM into RAM to expand memory so that they can open more applications at the same time and have a smoother change of background applications.

2- 16MP selfie camera with f / 2.1 large aperture; Supports beauty mode (AI) in portrait mode.

3- 48MP triple camera:

– 48MP Ultra HD Main Camera: The main camera uses a 48MP Ultra HD main camera and comes with an F1.8 aperture, 80 ° FOV and 6P lens. Professional HD lenses can record ultra-clear scenes with specific photographic details and duplicate the overall texture.

– Black and white portrait lens: the new color filter system allows the portrait lens to detect a fuller range of light, helping the main lens to better capture light, improve image contrast, create retro-style images and add texture to portraits.

– 4cm macro lens: The ultra macro lens allows users to get up close and discover the micro world with a shooting distance of 4cm.

4- HIFI high fidelity audio. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

5- Advanced material of the back case, designed with laser tracks and ultra-fast recognition. It’s handmade. They have used an advanced automotive varnish coating process. It has a high-class sensor and fingerprint recognition.

Realme Narzo 30 5G processor and battery

It has a Dimensity 700 5G processor, which combines two high-capacity Arm Cortex-A76 cores in its eight-core CPU that operates at a speed of 2.2 GHz. Dimensity 700 uses a processor that is up to 28% more efficient in the power consumption, which prolongs battery life. The Dimensity 700 brings an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clocked at 950MHz and supports 90Hz high refresh rate display technology.

The Dimensity 700 5G processor also supports 5G Dual SIM Dual Standby, allowing the phone to support 5G SIM cards online over the 5G network.

The battery is 5000 mAh, with 18 W type-c fast charging.

It is compatible with Smart 5G Power Saving, that is, since 5G brings more power consumption to the phone, it will shorten the battery life, the Smart 5G Power Saving will improve this situation by intelligently detecting the surrounding signal environment and switching between 4G and 5G without switching time, achieving 30% lower power consumption than phones without the Smart 5G function.

Realme Narzo 30 5G screen

The screen is 6.5 inches and 90Hz, with a maximum sample rate of 180Hz. It thus has a 50% higher refresh rate compared to a conventional 60Hz display, resulting in a smoother viewing experience. The display comes with a 2400 x 1080 FHD + resolution, a peak brightness of 600 nits, and 16.7 million display colors.

Link, price and discounts

Here you have the purchase link and some codes that you can use:

10 dollar discount codes: NARZO5G10, NARZO5GTEN, NARZO5G621, NARZO5GJUNE, NARZO5GAE, NARZO5G625

20 dollar discount codes: NARZO5GSU20, NARZO5GAE20